Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

UPDATE: Plane crash survivors airlifted to hospital

Jessica Cook
by
29th Jan 2020 1:36 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE: 4PM:

TWO men who survived a plane crash off the coast of Fraser Island have been flown back to Hervey Bay.

Veteran pilot Gerry Geltch was one of the two men on board the plane.

The men had to swim back to the shore after their plane crash 100m off shore on Wednesday.

The two were transported to Hervey Bay Hospital via rescue helicopter.

UPDATE 1.50PM

TWO people have swum to shore after a plane has crashed offshore at Fraser Island. 

The Chronicle understands they were the only two people on the plane. 

CASA has been notified of the incident. 

Police remain at the scene where salvage discussions are underway.  

EARLIER 1.30PM

A PLANE has crashed into the ocean off Fraser Island. 

The Chronicle understands the plane went into the water near Happy Valley at about 1.20pm.

The plane is currently more than 100m out to sea and at least two people have been reported swimming near the plane. 

Water Police and a rescue helicopter have been tasked to the scene. 

MORE TO COME 

 

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

Show More
casa editors picks fraser island happy valley plane crash
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Botanic Gardens car park closure

        UPDATE: Botanic Gardens car park closure

        News Drivers and pedestrians should follow directions of work crews while upgrades are carried out.

        Clermont’s champion humbled to receive top honour

        premium_icon Clermont’s champion humbled to receive top honour

        Rural Isaac’s 2020 Citizen of the Year labelled an altruistic treasure for the region.

        ‘We need to keep the legacy of rural shows alive’

        premium_icon ‘We need to keep the legacy of rural shows alive’

        Rural Isaac’s 2020 Young Citizen of the Year had a serious message when she hit the...

        Addict has used ‘every illicit drug’

        premium_icon Addict has used ‘every illicit drug’

        News A MAN who has “possibly used every illicit drug known to exist” has escaped a jail...