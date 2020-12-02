Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A body has been found at the Gatton Square Plaza shopping centre. Photo: Hugh Suffell.
A body has been found at the Gatton Square Plaza shopping centre. Photo: Hugh Suffell. Hugh Suffell
News

BREAKING: Police confirm man’s death at shopping centre

Ali Kuchel
2nd Dec 2020 2:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE 2.30PM: Police have confirmed a man in his 50s has died at the Gatton Square plaza this afternoon.

A police officer said police performed CPR on the man but were not successful.

They believe the man was "drug affected"

A body has been found at the Gatton Square Plaza shopping centre. Photo: Hugh Suffell.
A body has been found at the Gatton Square Plaza shopping centre. Photo: Hugh Suffell. Hugh Suffell

EARLIER 2.12PM: Gatton police are on scene at the Gatton Square shopping plaza where a body has been found.

A Queensland Police spokesperson said emergency services received the call at 12.37pm today.

The spokesperson said a body had been located but it did not appear to be suspicious.

The spokesperson said the cause of death was unknown, and that police had called for an undertaker to take the body away.

More info to come …

editors picks gatton shopping centre
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cricket players bowl-in the first round of T20 championship

        Premium Content Cricket players bowl-in the first round of T20 championship

        Cricket The winners from the weekend are straight through to the final to played in January.

        The festive tradition which could destroy your home

        Premium Content The festive tradition which could destroy your home

        News Residents warned against popular trend which threatens home every year.

        CQUni student urges region to support vital appeal

        Premium Content CQUni student urges region to support vital appeal

        Education Funds raised will ensure students continue to have access to long-term support to...

        Emerald man dies after car ploughs into tree

        Premium Content Emerald man dies after car ploughs into tree

        News Paramedics assessed him for critical injuries this morning.