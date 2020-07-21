Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
MOTEL INCIDENT: Police were called to a Rockhampton Motel after a woman was allegedly assaulted and threatened with a knife.
MOTEL INCIDENT: Police were called to a Rockhampton Motel after a woman was allegedly assaulted and threatened with a knife.
News

BREAKING: Police hunt for women after assault, knife threat

Leighton Smith
, Leighton.Smith@capnews.com.au
21st Jul 2020 11:08 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are searching for two women after an altercation at a motel in the Rockhampton CBD this morning.

The incident was reported just after 10am at the Fitzroy Motor Inn, on Fitzroy St.

A caucasian girl in her late teens or early 20s reportedly punched a woman in the face and threatened her with a black, foldable knife.

The caucasian woman and her Indigenous female accomplice, who were believed to be guests of the hotel, left the scene shortly after in a black Suzuki.

The incident was captured on CCTV.

While being interviewed by police, the assault victim withdrew her complaint.

The hotel is understood to have sustained damage during the altercation and a hotel staff member has lodged complaints of wilful damage and public nuisance with police.

alleged assault breaking news fitzroy motor inn public nuisance wilful damage
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ ecstacy trafficker recorded himself taking drugs

        premium_icon CQ ecstacy trafficker recorded himself taking drugs

        News ‘They don’t make movies about the losers in the drug scene because it’s not pleasant’

        REVEALED: When the Giant Kookaburra will visit your town

        premium_icon REVEALED: When the Giant Kookaburra will visit your town

        Entertainment The Giant Kookaburra will visit various locations as it makes it way from Ipswich...

        Stats breakdown: How many COVID-19 tests in your area?

        premium_icon Stats breakdown: How many COVID-19 tests in your area?

        Health FULL LIST: COVID-19 tests and false positives in your region.

        Water restrictions could increase if dry spell continues

        Water restrictions could increase if dry spell continues

        News Restrictions may be increased to level two in Emerald, Blackwater, and Bluff if it...