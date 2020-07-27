Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Emergency crews and rescue helicopter at the scene of a fatal crash on 75 Mile Beach, Fraser Island.
Emergency crews and rescue helicopter at the scene of a fatal crash on 75 Mile Beach, Fraser Island.
News

Police release more details after fatal island crash

Jessica Cook
27th Jul 2020 2:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have confirmed all four men involved in the weekend fatal crash on Fraser Island were Australian residents.

The driver of the car, who died on scene, was a British national but had been in Australia for about 10 years.

The 29-year-old lived in New South Wales and police believe the man was in Queensland on holidays.

The passenger in the back seat behind the driver was flown to Sunshine Coast University Hospital. He is in a serious but stable condition.

It is not known if any of the men in the car were related.

More Stories

editors picks fraser island
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘RIP beautiful girl’: Tributes for student killed in crash

        premium_icon ‘RIP beautiful girl’: Tributes for student killed in crash

        News Tributes have begun to flow for a former Rockhampton Girls Grammar School student who was one of four friends tragically killed in a crash at the Gold Coast at the...

        Anxious schools on alert as southern cases soar

        premium_icon Anxious schools on alert as southern cases soar

        Education Queensland schools prepared for home learning if cases soar

        Explore CQ with these seven unforgettable locations

        premium_icon Explore CQ with these seven unforgettable locations

        Travel There has never been a better time to explore your own backyard.

        Crash victims died sightseeing on uni holidays

        premium_icon Crash victims died sightseeing on uni holidays

        News Three of the four young victims of a horrific crash on a Gold Coast hinterland road...