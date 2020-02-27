Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police wait for back up before appraoching a stolen Gold BMW outside the home of the Bandidos Leader in Santabelle Crescent Clear Island Waters on the Gold Coast.
Police wait for back up before appraoching a stolen Gold BMW outside the home of the Bandidos Leader in Santabelle Crescent Clear Island Waters on the Gold Coast.
Crime

Police rescue woman after suspected abduction

27th Feb 2020 2:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have found a woman who they allege was abducted from her Carrara home this morning.

Around midday a 51-year-old man allegedly forced the woman into a 4WD at an address on Pappas Way before fleeing in a southerly direction.

The man allegedly made threats to harm the woman.

Police units including the Polair helicopter conducted an urgent search for the 4WD and intercepted the vehicle in Carrara shortly after 1.30pm.

The woman reportedly ran from the vehicle to police officers when the car was stopped.

A 51-year-old man is assisting police with their investigations.

abduction crime editors picks police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Australia's best news deal: Get the big stories first here

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: Get the big stories first here

        News GET the stories that really matter to this community before anyone else

        Motorists advised to detour popular Emerald road

        Motorists advised to detour popular Emerald road

        News Road works will be carried out over three days to improve the road surface.

        CQ pub donates to life saving organisation

        premium_icon CQ pub donates to life saving organisation

        News The community pitched in to raise the much needed funds.

        COURT: 40+ people to face Blackwater court

        premium_icon COURT: 40+ people to face Blackwater court

        News More than 40 people will face Blackwater Court on February 27.