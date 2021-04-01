Menu
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk speaks during a press conference to provide a Covid update at Parliament House. It’s been revealed a woman being treated for COVID-19 in Bundaberg isolated on a property near Biggenden. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled
Health

Positive COVID-19 case isolated near Biggenden

Dominic Elsome
31st Mar 2021 2:20 PM
It's been confirmed a person being treated for COVID-19 in Bundaberg isolated in the Biggenden region after attending a Byron Bay superspreader party.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Chief Health Officer Jeanette Young this morning, March 31, confirmed ﻿ a woman is being treated in Bundaberg Hospital after receiving a positive covid test.

Ms Palaszczuk confirmed the woman was not infectious in the Bundaberg community.

Dr Young said the woman was linked to the cluster involving a hens party at Byron Bay, where a nurse from the Princess Alexandra Hospital caught the virus from an overseas acquired case.

Queensland Health has not released specific details on the case in Bundaberg Hospital, however the South Burnett Times understands the woman and another person both attended the Byron Bay party and isolated on a rural property near Biggenden on their return.

Both were tested while isolating, with the woman testing positive.

The pair followed all requirements and there is no known contact sites within the North Burnett region.

biggenden bundaberg coronavirus north burnett north burnett covid-19 south burnett covid
South Burnett

