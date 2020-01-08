Menu
Environment

Girl bitten by shark in Central Queensland

Tegan Annett
Tegan Annett
8th Jan 2020 6:45 PM | Updated: 7:11 PM
EMERGENCY services have been called to North West Island with reports a girl has been bitten by a shark.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the primary school-aged girl sustained a leg laceration from the potential minor shark bite while swimming in the Coral Sea off Yeppoon around 5.30pm.

A rescue helicopter and Volunteer Marine Rescue are assisting.

It is the second time a rescue helicopter has been called to the island in just over a week, after a man had to be flown to hospital after he was bitten by a shovel-nosed ray.

On December 30 the man in his mid-30s was flown from the island to Gladstone Hospital after he received minor injuries to his hands and knee.

