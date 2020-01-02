Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Two kangaroos. Photo: File.
Two kangaroos. Photo: File.
News

Reports woman was attacked by a roo in Bargara

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
2nd Jan 2020 12:51 PM | Updated: 4:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THERE have been reports that a woman was attacked by a kangaroo in Bargara.

Councillor Greg Barnes took to social media about the incidents, stating that she had "been attacked by a large male kangaroo on her Rifle Range Road property".

His post said she was taken to the hospital for "observation and stitching"and was expected to be discharged later this afternoon.

"Attempts to scare the animal from the property have failed and has prompted it to make further attempted attacks," he said.

"If the animal leaves the property and is seen by anyone please do not attempt to approach it as it will almost certainly launch another attack.

"This guy isn't afraid of anything or anyone."

Cr Barnes said the council and the police had been contacted however they're unable to assist in an incident such as this involving uninjured wildlife.

"Attempts to contact Queensland Parks & Wildlife Service have failed," he said.

"Whilst it is understandable that the local 'roos are desperately looking for a feed and a drink, it appears that they are also prepared to fight for it and as such should be avoided."

injuries kangaroo attack wildlife
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: CQ's most diagnosed diseases in 2019

        premium_icon REVEALED: CQ's most diagnosed diseases in 2019

        News The top three most prevalent diseases may come as a surprise.

        Clermont slapped with water restrictions

        premium_icon Clermont slapped with water restrictions

        News CQ mining town starts 2020 on water restrictions

        Nothing could prepare the drought angels for what they’d see

        premium_icon Nothing could prepare the drought angels for what they’d see

        Weather Angels help Dingo grazier on her drought-stricken property.

        RACE DAY: 50+ photos from the New Year’s Eve races

        premium_icon RACE DAY: 50+ photos from the New Year’s Eve races

        News Hundreds of people saw in the new year at Emerald’s Pioneer Park.