Emergency services were called to a critical accident in Gatton tonight.
Man in 70s allegedly struck by car in hit and run

Ali Kuchel
5th Sep 2020 10:28 PM
A MAN in his 70s has been allegedly struck by a car in Gatton, tonight, in a hit and run.

Queensland police confirmed the man was hit by a car on Old College Road about 7.20pm.

A rescue helicopter was tasked to the scene and forced to land on Gatton State School oval, due to a showjumping carnival at the showgrounds.

The police spokesperson and Queensland Ambulance spokesperson both confirmed the man was in a serious condition.

Queensland Ambulance said the man was airlifted to the PA Hospital. 

Forensic Crash Unit will be investigating.

