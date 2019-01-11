Menu
HIGHWAY CRASH: The 4WD and caravan rolled on the Bruce Highway near Yaamba this afternoon.
Breaking

BREAKING: Rolled caravan, vehicle fire, blocks Bruce Highway

Leighton Smith
by
11th Jan 2019 4:32 PM | Updated: 5:04 PM

EMERGENCY services are responding to a crash north of Rockhampton which has blocked the Bruce Highway.

Queensland Police said the single vehicle crash which occurred around 3.30pm, 1km past Rosmoya Rd, near Plentiful Creed Rd, Yaamba.

 

ROAD BLOCKED: A crash has blocked the Bruce Highway near Plentiful Creed Rd, Yaamba.
A four-wheel-drive was towing a caravan which has rolled, causing the vehicle to catch on fire and fuel to be spilled on the road.

The highway is currently blocked and police are directing traffic.

Three Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are currently working to make the area safe and clean the fuel off the road.

Queensland Ambulance confirmed two patients were in transit to Rockhampton hospital, one as a precaution and the other experiencing shoulder pain.

More to follow.

