Traffic incident on Opal St, Emerald, outside the Aquatic Centre. October 22, 2018.

3.30pm: ONE patient has been transported to Emerald Hospital in a stable condition after sustaining leg injuries in the crash.

2.50pm: PARAMEDICS are on the scene of a serious vehicle and pedestrian crash near the aquatic centre in Emerald.

The vehicle and pedestrian crash happened shortly after 2pm this afternoon on the corner of Opal and Twine St. Contributed

The crash happened on the corner of Opal and Twine St at 2.22pm this afternoon.

One street has been bocked off to traffic as emergency service attend to the incident.

