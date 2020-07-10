Menu
Woman killed in horror crash between Nanango and Kingaroy
Holly Cormack
by
10th Jul 2020 8:33 AM | Updated: 11:49 AM
UPDATE 11.01AM: IT'S BEEN revealed a third patient was involved in a fatal head-on collision earlier this morning. 

Accoding to a Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) spokesperson, paramedics on site "were made aware that a patient was transported to hospital by private means" before their arrival.

The man in his 70s was also thought to be involved in the crash.

The aftermath of a fatal traffic crash at Bakers Creek on the D'Aguilar Highway, July 10, 2020
UPDATE 9.35AM: ONE woman has been killed and another hospitalised in a head-on crash in the South Burnett. 

Forensic crash investigators are on their way to the scene on the D'Aguilar Highway. 

The highway is closed in both directions and traffic is being diverted to McCauley Broome Rd.

EARLIER 9.15AM: POLICE have confirmed one person has died in a horror crash on the D'Aguilar Highway this morning. 

The crash occurred at Bakers Creek at 8.15am. 

Police confirmed the highway is closed in both directions, with diversions in place.

It is expected the highway will remain closed for some time. 

The aftermath of a fatal traffic crash at Bakers Creek on the D'Aguilar Highway, July 10, 2020.
EARLIER: PARAMEDICS, police and firefighters are responding to a serious crash, understood to be a head-on collision, along the D'Aguilar Highway between Nanango and Kingaroy.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the two-vehicle horror smash occured about 8.15am at Barkers Creek. 

Initial reports indicate that one person has died in the crash. 

It's the second fatal crash on the D'Aguilar Hwy in two weeks. 

Last Tuesday, Kingaroy Optomertrist Malcolm Lee See was killed when his car struck a tree between Moore and Blackbutt. 

More to come...

