Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
WARNING: A severe thunderstorm has been issued.
WARNING: A severe thunderstorm has been issued.
Weather

BREAKING: Severe storm warning issued for CQ

Melanie Plane
8th Feb 2021 2:03 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A severe storm warning has been issued for Central Queensland for Monday afternoon.

The Bureau of Meteorology said a south-easterly wind surge was triggering thunderstorms about the Capricornia region.

"Slow moving, heavy thunderstorms in a moist and unstable air mass about the northeast of the state," the bureau said in a warning just before 2pm.

"Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding and damaging winds over the next several hours in the Capricornia and parts of the Central Highlands and Coalfields and Wide Bay and Burnett districts.

"Locations which may be affected include Gladstone, Rockhampton, Yeppoon, Marlborough, Byfield, Calliope, Miriam Vale, Mount Morgan and Seventeen Seventy.

 

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

* Move your car under cover or away from trees.

* Secure loose outdoor items.

* Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.

* Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

* Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

* Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

* For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

bureau of metereology emerald weather gladstone weather rockhampton weather severe storm warning severe thunderstorm warning
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The 7 Mackay Isaac region schools set to come under scrutiny

        Premium Content The 7 Mackay Isaac region schools set to come under scrutiny

        Education They join more than 350 across Queensland which will come under the microscope for teacher and student performance

        FULL LIST: Emerald Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Emerald Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Emerald Magistrates Court on Monday.

        Queensland schools go under the microscope

        Premium Content Queensland schools go under the microscope

        Education More than 350 Qld schools set to be reviewed by education department

        Mine job casualisation labelled a ‘detriment’ to Mackay

        Premium Content Mine job casualisation labelled a ‘detriment’ to Mackay

        Employment Bowen Basin mine workers and CFMEU reps will today plead their case on proposed...