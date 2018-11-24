Menu
Login
TRAFFIC INCIDENT: A single vehicle roll over has occurred around 845 Tanby Rd on the Capricorn Coast.
TRAFFIC INCIDENT: A single vehicle roll over has occurred around 845 Tanby Rd on the Capricorn Coast. Google Maps
Breaking

BREAKING: Single vehicle roll-over on the Capricorn Coast

Leighton Smith
by
24th Nov 2018 9:52 AM | Updated: 10:35 AM

EMERGENCY crews are en route to a single vehicle accident on the Capricorn Coast.

Queensland Police said occurred around 9.30am around 845 Tanby Rd, Tanby which is about halfway between Yeppoon and Emu Park.

 

TRAFFIC INCIDENT: A single vehicle roll over has occurred around 845 Tanby Rd on the Capricorn Coast.
TRAFFIC INCIDENT: A single vehicle roll over has occurred around 845 Tanby Rd on the Capricorn Coast. Google Maps

A woman was still in the vehicle which was on its roof when emergency services arrived.

Queensland Ambulance confirmed she was conscious and breathing.

Latest reports indicate her vitals were normal and she was being transported by paramedics to Rockhampton hospital.

More to follow.

capricorn coast editors picks queensland ambulance queensland police tmbcrashes
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Globetrotter proving electric car a reliable option

    Globetrotter proving electric car a reliable option

    News Wiebe Wakker shows electric cars are just as reliable as their fossil-fuel powered cousins.

    Amy Shark heads Way Out West

    Amy Shark heads Way Out West

    News Star excited to perform at Winton's Way Out West festival.

    Emerald juniors end the season on a high

    Emerald juniors end the season on a high

    Sport Emerald Junior Motorcycle Club receives a huge honour.

    All abilities park to create inclusive play

    All abilities park to create inclusive play

    News Rotary delivers playground across from hospital.

    Local Partners