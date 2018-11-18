BREAKING: Man killed in stabbing at Norville Park
A MAN has died after a fatal stabbing took place at Norville Park overnight.
Police will allege two men got into a fight around 9pm last night where one man was stabbed in the chest and shoulder.
The 39-year-old collapsed on a park bench.
A QAS spokeswoman said they attended the scene at 9.01pm where the man was found in a serious condition.
"The man was transported to hospital and was pronounced dead at Bundaberg Hospital on arrival," the spokeswoman said.
Police arrested a 29-year-old man a short time later at a nearby address.
He was charged with one count of murder and will face Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Monday.
More to follow.