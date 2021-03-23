Menu
FATAL CRASH: A Stanthorpe man has been killed overnight in a horror truck crash. Photo Derek Barry / Surat Basin News
News

BREAKING: Stanthorpe man killed in horror truck crash

Jessica Paul
23rd Mar 2021 7:25 AM | Updated: 8:16 AM
A Stanthorpe man has tragically been killed in a horror truck crash overnight.

Initial reports indicate a truck headed southbound and a sedan travelling in the opposite direction collided on the New England Highway near the intersection of McGlew Street at 10.20pm on Monday night.

The driver of the car, a Stanthorpe man aged in his 20s, died at the scene.

Paramedics treated the male truck driver for chest pain at the scene, while the female passenger of the sedan was uninjured.

Both patients were transported in a stable condition to Stanthorpe Hospital.

The Forensic Crash Unit will continue their investigations today.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said they could not disclose further details at this stage.

More information to come.

