Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police are currently en route to a North Rockhampton property.
Police are currently en route to a North Rockhampton property.
Breaking

BREAKING: Teen attacked with hammer in North Rocky

kaitlyn smith
9th Nov 2020 4:27 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE are currently responding to reports of a man armed with a hammer at a North Rockhampton property.

Early reports suggested the man, believed to be in his 40s, allegedly attacked a male youth at the Berserker residence around 2.40pm.

Neighbours reportedly witnessed the incident unfold, calling for assistance a short time later.

It is unclear whether the 14-year-old has sustained any serious injuries.

It is also unknown whether the parties are known to each other.

More to come.

berserker crime hammer attack rockhampton crime rockhampton police
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hard won victory: Isaac coastal plan wins state recognition

        Premium Content Hard won victory: Isaac coastal plan wins state recognition

        Council News The award comes ‘in the face of significant backlash and a tide of growing discontent for the process’

        AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $3 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $3 a week for first 12 weeks

        News You get access to local and regional news and the Courier Mail

        LOOK: 200 pics from the junior touch carnival in Rocky

        Premium Content LOOK: 200 pics from the junior touch carnival in Rocky

        Sport 107 boys and girls teams in action: Check out who won the eight divisions.

        Police plan to relieve border headaches and delays

        Premium Content Police plan to relieve border headaches and delays

        News Queensland border restrictions: Police reveal new changes to border pass...