Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A boy has been injured after he was trampled by a horse in Yaamba this evening.
A boy has been injured after he was trampled by a horse in Yaamba this evening.
Breaking

UPDATE: Teenager in hospital after being trampled by horse

kaitlyn smith
Aden Stokes
1st Jul 2020 6:11 PM | Updated: 2nd Jul 2020 7:18 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE, 7.15AM: The boy, in his early teens, was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition with leg injuries and spinal precautions.

INITIAL: Emergency services are currently responding to reports of a teenage boy who has been injured in an accident involving a horse.

It is understood the animal trampled the 14-year-old's leg around 5.30pm at a private residence in Yaamba, roughly 36km north of Rockhampton. 

He is believed to be complaining of loss of feeling to his leg.

QAS are en route to the scene.

The cause of the accident is unknown at this time.

More to come.

horse riding accident qas. ambulance
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Union claims miners ‘not consulted’ over automation plan

        premium_icon Union claims miners ‘not consulted’ over automation plan

        Employment AUTOMATION: BMA has strongly denied the union’s claims.

        Budget commits to boosting the regions tourism

        premium_icon Budget commits to boosting the regions tourism

        News Barcaldine Regional Council hands down the 2020-21 budget.

        REVEALED: Council budget includes rates increase

        premium_icon REVEALED: Council budget includes rates increase

        News Central Highlands Regional Council has announced its 2020-2021 budget.

        Mining giant offers $5000 in community grants

        premium_icon Mining giant offers $5000 in community grants

        Community Moranbah and surrounds, here’s how you can apply