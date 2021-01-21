Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Channel 7 crews film the moment an alleged stolen vehicle is towed from a Redbank Plains street. Picture: 7 News
Channel 7 crews film the moment an alleged stolen vehicle is towed from a Redbank Plains street. Picture: 7 News
Breaking

Teens on the run after joyride, ditching stolen car

kaitlyn smith
20th Jan 2021 4:42 PM | Updated: 21st Jan 2021 4:50 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE are hunting a group of teens alleged to have stolen a vehicle before dumping it and running away at Ipswich on Wednesday afternoon.

The vehicle, believed to be a yellow Holden Commodore, was reported stolen from a house at Doolandella on Wednesday morning.

Initial reports suggested the vehicle had crashed at Redbank Plains about 3.30pm.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the vehicle did not crash but had been abandoned on Benjamin Dr before the alleged offenders ran away.

The windows of the vehicle have reportedly sustained some damage.

Police said one of the young men involved has since been taken into custody.

Three others are yet to be located.

Polair were also tasked to the scene, along with multiple police units.

The vehicle in question has since been towed away.

Investigations are continuing.

benjamina dr juvenile crime qld polair redbank plains stolen vehicle
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘I felt violated’: Woman discovers intruder living in roof

        Premium Content ‘I felt violated’: Woman discovers intruder living in roof

        Crime Shocked, terrified, scared: “Like a frog jumping from lily pad to lily pad except it’s a person jumping from roof to roof.”

        The appalling things 23 parents did to wind up in court

        Premium Content The appalling things 23 parents did to wind up in court

        Parenting From causing a fatal blast that decapitated his own son to inadvertently allowing...

        ‘We’re full’: Isaac mayor questions COVID mine camp plan

        Premium Content ‘We’re full’: Isaac mayor questions COVID mine camp plan

        Council News Anne Baker speaks out on proposal to move returned travellers

        CQ ski club looking up as new year rain breaks the long dry

        Premium Content CQ ski club looking up as new year rain breaks the long dry

        Community After a rough few years, the club president says it’s a sign of better things to...