Subscribe
Man killed after being hit by car on early morning walk

Matt Collins
16th May 2020 5:06 PM | Updated: 5:54 PM
POLICE have confirmed a male pedestrian has passed away in hospital after being struck by a car in Buderim early this morning.

At about 1.40am on Saturday morning, a 62-year-old Tewantin man was walking along Stringybark Rd when he was hit by a white Toyota sedan.

The man sustained critical injuries and was transported to Sunshine Coast University Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

The 19-year-old male driver of the vehicle was not injured.

The Forensic Crash Unit is appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

More information to come.

buderim crash fatal crash stringybark rd tewantin man
Noosa News

