Breaking through barriers

DEDICATED: Ben is a volunteer for the local fire brigade.

GROWING up he was told he would never go as far as other children, but at 16 years of age, Ben Gregg McDonald is proving the experts wrong.

Ben was born with autism, but in no way has he let that small factor hold him back.

The Gemfields' local is a volunteer firefighter, a youth representative for the region, an apprentice mechanic and all while he is getting ready to start Year 12.

Ben has lived in the small town of Rubyvale since 2014 and has since been attending Emerald State High School.

Within this time one of his proudest achievements is becoming the youth representative for the Community Reference Group.

Working with the youth around the region over the past year, it is Ben's responsibility to give suggestions to council members who then take it up the ranks.

"If the youth want a skate park, then I put it forward,” he said.

"I've already got a playground put in, with a spider-web and flying-fox. It's a big part of the community.

"I play a big role in the youths' lives out here.

"I'm still putting new ideas forward.

"I love it. It's a massive responsibility and it makes me feel important.”

Through his many efforts within the community, Ben is thrilled to have been chosen to represent Rubyvale in next year's Commonwealth Games Queen's Baton Relay.

"I've been tracking the map and it's coming up so quick,” he said.

"I checked and it's off Australia now, and it's passing through the different islands so quickly.”

While he is excited about the games he is also looking to the future.

His joy for engines and cars has pushed Ben to secure an apprenticeship with a local mechanic, with the hope of one day becoming a professional.

"I'm a bit of a rev-head,” he said.

"I love modifying them and getting my hands dirty. I grew up around cars mainly.”

The car lover has also been a volunteer firefighter since March.

The role includes practical learning as well as theory, and Ben continues to thrive through it all.

"I learn a lot. I even get to help out and dress up for them at events,” he said.

"We do training and it's great for team building and communicating.

"They are looking to recruit new members so I help with that and try to encourage young people to join.”

Operation Jingle Bells will take place on December 24, where the emergency services take Santa around and give out lollies, and Ben can't wait to be part of the Christmas festivities before the baton arrives.

"Being a baton bearer is a massive thing. I'm so excited,” he said.

"We have rellies in the UK and they are all excited too.

" I think I'll be too excited and sprint off and then be puffed.”

The Queen's Baton will arrive in Queensland on December 24 and is set to pass through Anakie next year on March 22.