Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

BREAKING: High-level Qld prison boss stood down

by MADURA MCCORMACK
20th Jan 2020 10:38 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A HIGH-RANKING executive at the beleaguered Townsville Correctional Centre has been suspended after being accused of inappropriately misusing his position.

Townsville Correctional Centre general manager Peter Hall was stood down, Queensland Corrective Services confirmed on Monday morning, amid an ethical standards investigation.

It is understood this arose from allegations of "inappropriate misuse of his position and departmental resources".

Peter Hall, General Manager of Townsville Correctional Centre.
Peter Hall, General Manager of Townsville Correctional Centre.

"Queensland Corrective Services expects the highest standards of ethical and professional standards from officers at every level of the organisation," a spokesman said.

"As the matter is subject of an ongoing investigation, it would be inappropriate to provide any further comment."

Mr Hall's suspension is effective immediately.

Acting Chief Superintendent Louise Kneeshaw will fill Mr Hall's role in his absence.

Townsville Correctional Centre. Picture: Shae Beplate.
Townsville Correctional Centre. Picture: Shae Beplate.
correctional centre editors picks general manager internal investigation misuse of position peter hall prison boss stood down townsville correction centre

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tragic end in search for missing woman

        premium_icon Tragic end in search for missing woman

        News Over 100 people had been involved in the wide scale search.

        FIRST LOOK: Central Highlands Australia Day award nominees

        FIRST LOOK: Central Highlands Australia Day award nominees

        News Communities recognise their true blue Aussie heroes.

        Miner death details released as more inspectors deployed

        premium_icon Miner death details released as more inspectors deployed

        Business The tyre fitter was found trapped underneath a wheel assembly

        Medical student inspired by Emerald practitioner

        premium_icon Medical student inspired by Emerald practitioner

        News A hands on regional experience for aspiring medical practitioners.