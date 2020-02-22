Menu
Two people have been killed in a collision between a sedan and a B-double truck at Dilkoon, north of Grafton.
Two people have been killed in a collision between a sedan and a B-double truck at Dilkoon, north of Grafton. Bill North
UPDATE: Two dead in horror highway smash

Bill North
by
22nd Feb 2020 5:54 AM | Updated: 11:48 AM

UPDATE: Two people have died in a horror crash on the Summerland Way when their Hyundai Sedan collided with a B-double truck near Dilkoon, north of Grafton.

Police were called to the scene about 3.45am this morning.

The highway is still closed to traffic in both directions and motorists are advised to take alternate routes.

EARLIER: THE Summerland Way is closed due to a multi-vehicle collision in the early hours of this morning.

A truck and car were involved in a serious crash at Dilkoon north of Grafton after 4am.

Emergency Services and Transport for NSW are attending the scene and closes the highway in both directions.

Motorists are advised to consider alternative routes, allow extra travel time and exercise caution.

Heavy vehicles are advised to use the Pacific Highway. The following diversion via Lawrence and Grafton is in place for lighter vehicles:

  •  Pringles Way
  • Richmond St
  • Bridge St
  • Lawrence Rd
  • Queen St
  • Summerland Way

There are no confirmed reports on injuries at this stage.

More details to come.

Grafton Daily Examiner

