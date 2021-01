Queensland Fire and Emergency Services attended the scene. Picture: Timothy Cox

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services attended the scene. Picture: Timothy Cox

A truck has crashed into a power pole in Emerald, causing it fall across the road and block traffic.

Emergency services were called to reports of the incident on Egerton St about 6am Tuesday.

Police, two fire crews and Ergon attended the scene.

The busy street had to be blocked to traffic for some time.

Central Highlands Regional Council were called to remove the power pole from the roadway.

It is understood the power pole has been removed.