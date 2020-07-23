UPDATE: South West highway to be closed after truck rollover

CRASH: A vehicle has rolled over on the Carnarvon Highway.

UPDATE 11.43am:

Emergency services and traffic control are on scene of a truck rollover on the Carnarvon Highway 30km south of Injune.

The truck has left the road and is on it's side.

A male patient has been transported to the Roma Hospital with 'spinal precautions' and may have sustained a head injury, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman has said.

The southbound lane of the highway is currently closed and Queensland Police have confirmed that the entire road will need to be blocked off for a short time.

"Some of the animals had to be put down," a Queensland Police Service spokesman said.

Emergency services are currently working on removing the truck and livestock.

