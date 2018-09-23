BREAKING: Two injured as truck rolls on Bruce Hwy

UPDATE 1.40PM: TWO people trapped in a rolled truck south of Mackay have reportedly been freed.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics are currently assessing and treating the two people at the scene.

There are no reports of serious injuries at this stage.

One south-bound lane of the Bruce Highway is closed to traffic.

BREAKING 1.20PM: EMERGENCY services are responding to a crash on the Bruce Highway between Sarina and Mackay.

Initial reports suggest a truck has rolled at the Hay Point Road and Bruce Highway roundabout at Alligator Creek.

Two people are reportedly trapped in the vehicle and the vehicle is 'smoking'.

More to come.