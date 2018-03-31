Menu
Login
News

Woman injured in Agnes Water crash taken to hospital

Contributed
Sarah Steger
by

12.35pm | ONE woman has been taken to hospital after two cars crashed outside the Southern Cross Backpackers this morning.

A QAS spokeswoman was unable to provide details on the patient's condition.

 

11.55am | POLICE are responding to reports of a two-vehicle crash along Round Hill Rd at Agnes Water.

Initial reports are Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics are already on scene outside the front of the 1770 Southern Cross Backpackers and are attending to two patients, at least one of which is an 18-year-old woman.

One of the two patients is still inside one of the cars.

One lane of Round Hill Rd is blocked by the wrecks.

It is understood one of the two vehicles was rear-ended by the other in the crash.

It is currently unknown whether anyone has been seriously injured.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow.

Topics:  agnes water ambulance car crash editors picks police

Gladstone Observer

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
'Find of a lifetime' in the Sapphire gemfields

'Find of a lifetime' in the Sapphire gemfields

There had been considerable rain a week or so before and there it was, lying tantalisingly within reach on the surface of the ground.

Swimming with pride

MAKING A SPLASH: Tegan Sprought competes in butterfly for the Primary School Capricornia team at the Queensland State Schools Swimming Championships.

Youngsters record their personal bests.

Sunlight ran a close call in million dollar Golden Slipper

Rae Fletcher and family connections on course at Rosehill to cheer home sunlight.

Sunlight came close to taking out the million dollar Golden Slipper.

Heads high after a Aussie boxing title loss

Charlie Bell and Lachlan Hopes at the 2018 Australian boxing Titles.

Moranbah boxers leave Australian Boxing Titles with their heads high

Local Partners