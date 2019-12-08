Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Light plane crash claims lives of two men

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
8th Dec 2019 10:39 AM | Updated: 10:39 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 10.38am: 

Two men involved in a light plane crash this morning have died. 

Emergency services were called to the scene shortly before 7am. 

More to come. 


Earlier 9.35am:

TWO men have suffered critical injuries after a plane crash at Captain Creek earlier this morning.

Emergency services remain at the scene at Round Hill Rd after the light plane crash was reported at 6.59am.

Paramedics and critical care paramedics have assessed two men with critical injuries.

A Queensland Police spokesman said there was concern for two patients.

More to come.

captain creek critical injuries editors picks plane crash rescue
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CCTV showed 61yo man pinching phone from tavern pokies area

        premium_icon CCTV showed 61yo man pinching phone from tavern pokies area

        Crime Guilty plea in court after mobile taken from gaming room.

        Treasure trove beneath the water

        premium_icon Treasure trove beneath the water

        News The Fairbairn Dam may be low, but there is more to uncover than mud and dirt.

        World-leading mining machinery

        premium_icon World-leading mining machinery

        News Manufacturer comes up with excavator bucket that is set to go global

        Discos, swimming, and picnics at Gindie State

        Discos, swimming, and picnics at Gindie State

        News Students have been busy with one activity after another.