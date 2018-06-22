4m great white 'attacks' trapped whale closes Coast beach

A WHALE is trapped in a shark net at Coolum Beach with authorities working tirelessly to free the animal.

UPDATE: COOLUM Beach remains closed after a four-metre great white shark was spotted "attacking" a humpback whale trapped in a net.

Shark Control Program Manager Jeff Krause said the 8-9 metre humpback was moderately entangled in the net, on the surface and breathing easily when found by the local Shark Control Program contractor at 8.23 am.

"The Marine Animal Release team responded and successfully released the whale in moderate seas at 10.15 am," Mr Krause said.

Mr Krause said the release was complicated by the presence of a 3.5 metre white shark which attempted to attack the trapped whale several times.

"A Surf Lifesaving Queensland jet-ski and the shark control contractor's vessel was used to circle the area and keep the shark away," he said.

"Four shark control drum lines have been set to ensure swimmer safety and the damaged shark control net will be replaced this afternoon."

This is the first whale to be caught in shark nets on the Queensland coast this migration season.

Surf Life Saving Queensland urged beach goers should stay out of the water.

The life guards on scene estimate the shark's species and its size,

The beach will only be reopened when deemed safe.

A Department of Agriculture and Fisheries spokeswoman said the whale was successful freed.

Surf Life Saving Queensland lifeguard supervisor Anthony King confirmed crews were assisting.

It has reportedly been in the net for more than one hour.

Beach goer Tara Lyons posted to social media that a great white shark is circling around the trapped whale.

"Now all surfers and swimming group has been told to come in because of a great white hanging around because of the whales in the net," she posted.

Thirty three thousand animals are predicted to swim past the Sunshine Coast this migration season with many feared to be within reach of nets and drumlines.

The nets and drumlines are designed to keep beaches safe from sharks and have already this year snared 35 sharks off the Coast.

The figures look set to amass the 2017 recorded total of 55.

More to come.