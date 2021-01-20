Menu
Crews are on scene at Callemondah after a woman fell into a one metre deep hole. Picture: Heidi Petith
Woman hospitalised after falling in hole at CQ Uni

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
20th Jan 2021 9:28 AM | Updated: 9:57 AM
UPDATE 9.56AM:

A woman was taken to hospital after falling in a hole at Callemondah on Wednesday morning. 

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said crews were called to Bryan Jordan Dr at 9.01am. 

It is believed the woman fell into a one metre deep hole at CQUniversity Gladstone Marina. 

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a patient was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition. 

INITIAL 9.20AM:

Paramedics are on scene at Callemondah after a woman fell into a hole on Wednesday morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said crews were called to Bryan Jordan Dr about 9am.

It is believed the woman fell into a hole at CQUniversity Gladstone Marina.

The QAS spokesman said a woman in her 30s sustained a minor ankle injury after falling into a one metre deep hole.

More to come.

Gladstone Observer

