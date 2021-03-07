Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Two-vehicles have collided at Silkstone. Pic: file photo
Two-vehicles have collided at Silkstone. Pic: file photo
Breaking

BREAKING: Woman hurt after two-vehicle crash at Silkstone

kaitlyn smith
7th Mar 2021 2:47 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

EMERGENCY crews are currently attending a two-vehicle collision at Silkstone.

The incident took place on Russell St, near Auld St, about 2pm.

The residential area is reportedly experiencing increased traffic due to nearby road closures amid ongoing roadworks.

RELATED: Months-long works prompt closure of major road

A woman believed to be in her 70s is being assessed by paramedics.

She has reportedly sustained minor lacerations to her legs and neck.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman was unable to confirm whether the driver of the second vehicle had been injured.

Police and firefighters are also in attendance.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area if possible.

More Stories

russell st silkstone two-vehicle crash
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Concern over more people at airports without masks

        Premium Content Concern over more people at airports without masks

        Health ‘Not only can you be fined $200 on the spot, it is a safety precaution for you and for the people around you’

        IN PHOTOS: 400 swimmers in action at CQ Champs

        Premium Content IN PHOTOS: 400 swimmers in action at CQ Champs

        Swimming Eighteen clubs represented at event, which continues on Sunday in Rockhampton.

        Jetstar drops incredible $65 return sale

        Jetstar drops incredible $65 return sale

        Travel Jetstar has just launched their “Return for Free” domestic flight sale, with some...

        CONTAGIOUS: Parents warned over infectious disease outbreak

        Premium Content CONTAGIOUS: Parents warned over infectious disease outbreak

        Health Learning centres across the Mackay district have been issued a poster with...