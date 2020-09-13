Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.
The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.
Breaking

BREAKING: Woman killed in tragedy on western CQ road

Melanie Plane
13th Sep 2020 10:13 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

ONE WOMAN has tragically died and another has been airlifted to Rockhampton after a horror crash west of Springsure this evening.

Queensland Police has confirmed a woman died after the vehicle she was a passenger in rolled 40km west of Springsure.

Police say that around 6.30pm, a Toyota Prado was travelling on Dawson Development Road when the driver lost control and the vehicle rolled several times.

Tragically, the female passenger was declared deceased at the scene, police said.

The driver, also a female, was transported to Springsure Hospital then flown to Rockhampton Hospital by RACQ Capricorn Helicopter in a stable condition for further treatment.

 

 

The fatal crash comes after a horror day on regional Queensland roads.

An elderly couple died after a crash south of Townsville this afternoon, a person died in a crash on the Bruce Highway north of Townsville this morning and a man in Cairns died after his vehicle crashed into an embankment overnight.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the Springsure crash.

dawson development road fatal crashes rockhampton hospital springsure crash tmbcrash tmbpolice
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Double delight for Nogoa as finals go down to the wire

        Premium Content Double delight for Nogoa as finals go down to the wire

        Rugby Union GALLERY: Rugby fans treated to two thrillers as juniors do battle.

        Young under attack, trolls told to 'back off'

        Premium Content Young under attack, trolls told to 'back off'

        News Jeannette Young under attack: Trolls told to ‘back off’

        Miles fires up over border backlash: What would she do?

        Premium Content Miles fires up over border backlash: What would she do?

        News Queensland Deputy Premier Steven Miles provides update on COVID-19

        Coach excited for Capricornia’s chances at state titles

        Premium Content Coach excited for Capricornia’s chances at state titles

        Hockey Qld secondary schoolboys hockey in Rockhampton: See today’s draw here.