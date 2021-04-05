Menu
Crime

BREAKING: Woman's body found in charity bin on Coast

by Luke Mortimer
5th Apr 2021 8:33 AM
POLICE have set up a crime scene after a woman was found dead inside a charity bin outside a Gold Coast store.

The horrific discovery on West Burleigh Rd was reported by a member of the public about 7am on Monday.

It's understood the woman is aged in the 30s.

The charity bin is located behind Stocklands Burleigh Heads Shopping Centre

Queensland Ambulance paramedics were called to the scene and attended, but a spokeswoman would not provide more information.

More to come

Originally published as BREAKING: Woman's body found in charity bin on Coast

