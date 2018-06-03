Breakup song challenges our songbird Sally

Sally Skelton performs I Miss You by Clean Bandit on The Voice.

SALLY Skelton tapped into raw emotion last week on The Voice, but on Sunday night she had to work harder to connect.

Her coach Joe Jonas gave her Clean Bandit's breakup song I Miss You.

Admitting she's never had an ex or had her heart broken, the 19-year-old had to look for other inspiration to bring her performance to life.



While it wasn't a flawless performance, it seems Sally did enough for her coach.

"It wasn't about love or heartache. It was on this stage, what it was like last year giving this up," he said.

"There were so many things for her to use when she was up there with this. There were moments you were struggling, but you got through it and you used that."

Some viewers, though, questioned the song choice.

Joe keeps choosing the wrong songs for Sally. @TheVoiceAU #TheVoiceAU — John Paillé (@johnpaille) June 3, 2018

Bad luck for Sally. She's normally brilliant but that was a terrible song choice. #TheVoiceAu — A n d r e w T o o w e e t 🌊 (@Axiomega) June 3, 2018

Her former coach Kelly Rowland echoed those thoughts, saying she preferred Sally's performances from last season. She also had some words of advice for the teen.

"Before the heartbreak (if I was to sing a song like that) I thought about if somebody took music away from me," she said.

"Music will always bring you back home."

Viewers got behind our 'comeback queen' on The Voice app, sending Sally and her Team Joe team mates through to next week's semi-final.

AP D'Antonio, Trent Bell and Jacinta Gulisano found themselves in the bottom three sing-off. Only Townsville singer Trent survived the double elimination.