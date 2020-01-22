Menu
Brendan Fevola has undergone emergency surgery to remove his appendix. Picture: Sarah Matray
AFL

Brendan Fevola rushed to hospital with stomach pains

by Nui Te Koha
22nd Jan 2020 1:29 PM
Broadcaster Brendan Fevola had emergency surgery to remove his appendix earlier on Wednesday.

Fevola, a former AFL champion turned Fox FM host, complained of stomach pains on Tuesday.

 

Brendan Fevola.
He believed his condition might be related to devouring a meat platter on Monday night.

Fevola recently returned to a carnivorous diet.

But the pain got worse on Tuesday, and doctors admitted Fevola to hospital.

Earlier on Wednesday, surgeons removed Fevola's appendix and he is said to be recovering well.

Oddly, a psychic predicted Fevola's health problems during his visit to a fortune teller in Japan late last year. He recorded the session for the Fifi, Fev and Byron radio show.

The psychic said his "busy" and "successful" life "might affect your health."

She added: "It might affect your stomach. Try to let go of your stress, and try to find something that ... can relax you".

The psychic also predicted a surgical procedure, adding: "If you survive that surgery, you will live up to 90."

By that point, Fevola's daughter, Leni, was heard sobbing about her father's dire health forecast.

