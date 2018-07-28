Morris reveals reason behind move to Roosters

BRETT Morris has revealed a hunger to win a second NRL premiership is behind his decision to sign with the Sydney Roosters for next year.

The Canterbury winger this week removed a weight from his shoulders when he penned a two-year deal with the Chooks.

Morris and his brother Josh have been two of the highest-profile casualties of the Bulldogs' salary cap squeeze, forced out because of the club's financial mess.

The 31-year-old said a desire to win another title, after lifting the Provan-Summons Trophy with St George Illawarra in 2010, was his motivating factor for accepting Roosters coach Trent Robinson's offer to extend his career.

"I suppose the length of the deal. Also they're a club that has a great history," Morris said when asked what tipped his decision in the Roosters' favour.

"My old boy (father Steve) played there so I'm following in his footsteps.

"They're a club that's successful and being in the last few years of my career, it's something that I want to achieve, I want to win a competition.

"I did it with the Dragons back in 2010. It feels like an age ago now. I'd love to finish my career with another premiership - I think the Roosters definitely have a squad there that can do that."

Morris admitted he had the option to go to the English Super League but wanted to prove he wasn't a spent force.

"I felt like I still had a lot to give in the NRL," Morris said.

"This year, while it's been tough, I felt like I played pretty consistent footy.

"That was a big thing for me - I definitely wouldn't feel out of place next year or the year after."

Heading into the 2019 pre-season, Robinson faces a headache to squeeze Morris, English recruit Ryan Hall, Joseph Manu, former Australian Test winger Daniel Tupou and NSW representatives James Tedesco and Latrell Mitchell into five positions in the outside backs.

Tasked with having to fight for his position, despite having 232 NRL games, 15 Origins and 18 Tests to his credit, Morris welcomed the challenge.

"That's exciting. That's how you start your career so why not finish it like that?" he said.

"You're fighting for spots when you're a young fella trying to get into a team. I suppose it's no different when you get a bit older.

"If anything, it brings out the best in you. You've got to keep working hard. That's one thing I've always prided myself on - my work ethic."

