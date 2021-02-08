Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Health

Brett Sutton tested for COVID-19

by Melissa Iaria
8th Feb 2021 12:29 PM

 

Victoria's chief health officer has come down with a runny nose, sore throat and has just has a COVID-19 test.

Professor Brett Sutton, whose job is to protect the state's public health, said he found himself feeling worse for wear on Monday.

"Not feeling well today - runny nose, sore throat and headache," he tweeted on Monday.

"Tested for #COVIDー19 and at home until I get my result. Just like 4.5 million Victorians have done. Great job by @VicGovDHtest site in Wantirna South. Thanks team."

 

Originally published as Brett Sutton tested for COVID-19

More Stories

brett sutton coronavirus covid-19 health victoria

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The 7 Mackay Isaac region schools set to come under scrutiny

        Premium Content The 7 Mackay Isaac region schools set to come under scrutiny

        Education They join more than 350 across Queensland which will come under the microscope for teacher and student performance

        FULL LIST: Emerald Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Emerald Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Emerald Magistrates Court on Monday.

        Queensland schools go under the microscope

        Premium Content Queensland schools go under the microscope

        Education More than 350 Qld schools set to be reviewed by education department

        Mine job casualisation labelled a ‘detriment’ to Mackay

        Premium Content Mine job casualisation labelled a ‘detriment’ to Mackay

        Employment Bowen Basin mine workers and CFMEU reps will today plead their case on proposed...