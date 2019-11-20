Company offers materials to help bushfire victims rebuild

More than 200 homes have been destroyed by bushfire in NSW and QLD.

AS THE full extent of damage from the catastrophic bushfires is assessed by insurers, one Aussie company has offered a helping hand to bushfire victims as they seek to rebuild.

Some 200 homes have been destroyed by fire across New South Wales and Queensland with more than 1-million hectares of land razed.

These unprecedented fires have left hundreds of Australians displaced as they have watched their homes and communities burn to the ground.

What the firefighters faced: Boambee Rural Fire brigade's viral video on the Liberation Trail firefront.

Reacting to this stressful and devastating time for bushfire victims, Brickworks Building Products has today announced an initiative to help victims of the fires rebuild their homes, lending a hand to those who need it most.

For any bushfire victims who had built their Australian dream with Austral Bricks or Bristile Roof Tiles, Brickworks Building Products said it will replace all the bricks and roof tiles, free-of-charge.

For homes constructed from other building materials, Brickworks will assist their rebuild with 50% off all the materials in the Brickworks Building Products portfolio.

This includes bricks, pavers, roof tiles, masonry blocks and retaining walls.

"This is an extremely devastating time for many Australians, and it is important to have the support of friends, family and the community," Brickworks Building Products Managing Director, Lindsay Partridge said.

"We have been touched by the Australian community banding together to help those in need, and we are honoured to make this contribution that will hopefully leave less of a financial burden on those that have lost their homes'.

"We care about the community and we understand that those impacted by the fires have a long road ahead, but we want to do our bit to help get those affected back on their feet.

This initiative will be available to fire victims for the next two years.

"We are here to help. If we can offer any assistance please do not hesitate to contact us on 13 2742."