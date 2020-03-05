Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
TSV Generic Emergency Services
TSV Generic Emergency Services
Health

Bridge chaos as semi carrying toilet paper catches fire

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
5th Mar 2020 5:04 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TRUCK carrying toilet paper has erupted into flames on the Gateway Motorway, forcing the closure of all northbound lanes of the Gateway Bridge.

The incident happened on the bridge at Murrarie about 10pm when the semi-trailer burst in to flames, in an incident believed to have been caused by a mechanical issue.

The driver managed to get himself out of the truck and was not injured.

Police have warned motorists to avoid the area, with major delays expected as crews attempt to unload the truck - which was believed to also be carrying wood - and clear the area.

Excavators and forklifts were at the scene, with a source saying the cabin of the truck had melted onto the road and that surface repairs would need to be done before the road could reopen.

Late on Wednesday night, trucks were stretched back to Lytton Rd with vehicles to biig to turn around simply being told to wait.

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus editors picks health toilet paper

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drink driver crashes into pole in pub carpark

        premium_icon Drink driver crashes into pole in pub carpark

        Crime ‘It was one of the dumbest things I’ve ever done’.

        Clermont man found with alleged stolen copper wire

        premium_icon Clermont man found with alleged stolen copper wire

        News He said he scavenged it from the garbage tip.

        Emerald beauty business starts 'game-changing' facelifts

        premium_icon Emerald beauty business starts 'game-changing' facelifts

        Paid Content The ‘game changing’ technology is a natural alternative to facelift surgery.

        NAMED: 50+ people to face Moranbah court

        premium_icon NAMED: 50+ people to face Moranbah court

        News A number of people will appear for a range of different charges.