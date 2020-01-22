BRIGHT: 40+ photos from Dysart colour run

BRIGHT: Maizee Kiro and McKenzie Oliver (middle) joined more than 200 community members who turned up for the 2020 Colour Run hosted by the Dysart Senior Rugby League Football Club on January 18.

BRIGHT: Maizee Kiro and McKenzie Oliver (middle) joined more than 200 community members who turned up for the 2020 Colour Run hosted by the Dysart Senior Rugby League Football Club on January 18.

IT WAS a colourful day in Dysart when more than 200 people lit up the fields at the 2020 Colour Run.

Dysart Senior Rugby League Football Club hosted the event to thank the community for its continued support over the years.

Club secretary Rhiannon Rowe said she couldn’t have planned for the day to run any better.

“We were so overwhelmed with the number of participants for the day,” she said.

“We had a goal of 175 entrants and ended up with 216.”

Racers, aged from two to 75, took part in the colourful courses on January 18.

“Everyone was so keen to be involved and had a blast throughout the courses,” Ms Rowe said.

The day kicked off with smaller courses for children, followed by the main race.

There was also market stalls, Two Much Fun Jumping Castles from Clermont, Face Painting by Amy Crooks, Balloon Animals by Heath Pearce, Trulander Petting Zoo from Capella, Stomping Elephants by Aimee Sullivan and live entertainment from the Duo Ratpack.

“We love hosting events for our community and this one was extra special for our committee, as it was the first of its kind for this town and the first event we have hosted which incorporated attendees of all ages,” Ms Rowe said.

A number of clubs and business supported the event through volunteering on the day and donating prizes, including Dysart Netball Association, Moranbah Netball Association, Dysart Junior Golf Club, Dysart Senior Rugby League, Dysart News and Post, Total Af’Hair Hair Salon and Java Joes Cafe & JJ’s Pizza.

Ms Rowe said the day wouldn’t have been possible without the help of BHP and the Benefiting My Community Program.

She said it was a great day with the community and after all the positive feedback, it may even return in 2021.

“On behalf of the Dysart Senior Rugby League Club, I would like to thank everyone who supported our event,” Ms Rowe said.

“We hope that we can continue to host such great local events within our small town.”

To get involved in the next event, contact the club by emailing dsrlfcsecretary@gmail.com