Bright colours to be worn at Coast teen's funeral

Jade Dixson. Mourners are being urged to wear bright colours. Contributed/Facebook

AS THE community prepares to lay 17-year-old Jade Dixson to rest, support continues for Adrian Fraser who is still fighting for his life in hospital.

Jade, 17, died on the way to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital after the car she was a passenger in came off Dulong Rd, flipped and slammed into a tree on March 27.

Adrian, the driver, survived the crash but was airlifted to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital with serious head injuries where he remains in the ICU in a coma.

The pair were good friends and were well known across the Nambour and Woombye communities.

A memorial has been set up at the Woombye Pub where Jade worked and at the scene of the crash, near 90 Dulong Rd.

To help Adrian's family out, friends have created a GoFundMe page.

FIGHTING FOR LIFE: Adrian Fraser is in the ICU at Brisbane. John Farmer

Creator of the page, Judy Tucker, said Adrian was still in a critical condition.

"Our hearts and prayers go out to him and his family during this stressful time," she said.

"We would like to raise funds for the ongoing medical costs to the family."

Ms Tucker said a good friend of Adrian's, Max Hart, would be shaving off his hair to raise further funds.

GOOD COAST: Coast teen Max Hart is going to have his head shaved to raise money for Adrian Fraser, who is in a critical condition at the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

Jade's twin sister Georgia will be doing the cutting.

"(A) time and place to be determined...watch this space as we will make this public via YouTube and media outlets," she said.

"Please dig deep for this wonderful family and to support Max's generous offer."

To donate to Adrian's campaign visit: https://au.gofundme .com/adrian-fraser-and-the-fraser- family.

Jade's funeral will be held at the Gregson & Weight Chapel at 159 Wises Rd, Buderim on Monday.

The funeral will start at 1pm.

The Dixson family has asked that people wear bright colours, rather than black, to reflect Jade's personality.