Menu
Login
News

Bright colours to be worn at Coast teen's funeral

Jade Dixson. Mourners are being urged to wear bright colours.
Jade Dixson. Mourners are being urged to wear bright colours. Contributed/Facebook
Sarah Barnham
by

AS THE community prepares to lay 17-year-old Jade Dixson to rest, support continues for Adrian Fraser who is still fighting for his life in hospital.

Jade, 17, died on the way to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital after the car she was a passenger in came off Dulong Rd, flipped and slammed into a tree on March 27.

Adrian, the driver, survived the crash but was airlifted to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital with serious head injuries where he remains in the ICU in a coma.

The pair were good friends and were well known across the Nambour and Woombye communities.

A memorial has been set up at the Woombye Pub where Jade worked and at the scene of the crash, near 90 Dulong Rd.

To help Adrian's family out, friends have created a GoFundMe page.

 

FIGHTING FOR LIFE: Adrian Fraser is in the ICU at Brisbane.
FIGHTING FOR LIFE: Adrian Fraser is in the ICU at Brisbane. John Farmer

Creator of the page, Judy Tucker, said Adrian was still in a critical condition.

"Our hearts and prayers go out to him and his family during this stressful time," she said.

"We would like to raise funds for the ongoing medical costs to the family."

Ms Tucker said a good friend of Adrian's, Max Hart, would be shaving off his hair to raise further funds.

 

GOOD COAST: Coast teen Max Hart is going to have his head shaved to raise money for Adrian Fraser, who is in a critical condition at the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.
GOOD COAST: Coast teen Max Hart is going to have his head shaved to raise money for Adrian Fraser, who is in a critical condition at the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

Jade's twin sister Georgia will be doing the cutting.

"(A) time and place to be determined...watch this space as we will make this public via YouTube and media outlets," she said.

"Please dig deep for this wonderful family and to support Max's generous offer."

To donate to Adrian's campaign visit: https://au.gofundme .com/adrian-fraser-and-the-fraser- family.

Jade's funeral will be held at the Gregson & Weight Chapel at 159 Wises Rd, Buderim on Monday.

The funeral will start at 1pm.

The Dixson family has asked that people wear bright colours, rather than black, to reflect Jade's personality.

Topics:  fatal crash funeral go fund me nambour sunshine coast woombye

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
'Find of a lifetime' in the Sapphire gemfields

'Find of a lifetime' in the Sapphire gemfields

There had been considerable rain a week or so before and there it was, lying tantalisingly within reach on the surface of the ground.

Swimming with pride

MAKING A SPLASH: Tegan Sprought competes in butterfly for the Primary School Capricornia team at the Queensland State Schools Swimming Championships.

Youngsters record their personal bests.

Sunlight ran a close call in million dollar Golden Slipper

Rae Fletcher and family connections on course at Rosehill to cheer home sunlight.

Sunlight came close to taking out the million dollar Golden Slipper.

Heads high after a Aussie boxing title loss

Charlie Bell and Lachlan Hopes at the 2018 Australian boxing Titles.

Moranbah boxers leave Australian Boxing Titles with their heads high

Local Partners