Bright future for beef

IN THE PROCESS: Queensland cattleman Blair Angus and his wife Josie are pushing for a cattle processing facility near Clermont.

IN THE PROCESS: Queensland cattleman Blair Angus and his wife Josie are pushing for a cattle processing facility near Clermont. Orin Lucke

A PROPOSED $30million cattle processing facility near Clermont is one step closer to becoming reality.

Signature Beef Owners and Clermont beef producers Blair and Josie Angus are in early discussions with Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility (NAIF) about a loan for the construction of the facility, Signature Onfarm.

The processing plant would provide improved access to processing for all beef producers in the Bowen Basin, with both direct supply and service processing options.

Clermont beef producer Dale Appleton said the facility would be a great thing for Central Queensland.

"It will provide another avenue for producers and will just be a bonus for neighbouring properties,” he said.

"My father used to run the sale yards 45 years ago in Clermont and they've gone from around 35 buyers to three or four. I think it will help to get more buyers.

"This will give them (beef producers) more avenues. It will be a very good thing.”

Signature Beef said there had only been two new meat processing plants established in Northern Australia in the past 50 years, and the Isaac Shire has one of the largest cattle herds in Queensland, without an existing export accredited meat processing facility.

NAIF CEO Laurie Walker said the processing facility would include export- accredited slaughter and boning facilities, fit out, equipment installation, rendering plant and effluent treatment facilities.

"It will be utilised to produce high-quality, value-added beef products completing the integrated supply chain for Signature Beef, currently exporting to 30 countries,” she said.

Mr Appleton, who has worked in the industry for the better part of 65 years, said it was great to see a young couple pushing business forward in the region.

"All credit to a young couple like Josie and Blair. They're inovative, and it's a pretty big project to take on, so I'd just like to congratulate them and wish them well to get it up and off the ground,” he said.

"To have it in our own backyard in Isaac will be a great thing.”

NAIF is working with Signature Onfarm to progress the project with a view to making an investment decision.