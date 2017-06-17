Bright future looms after career day

Blackwater State High School Year 12 students Jaden Parsons and Georgia Willmann, both 16, met with Samara Shaw from BHP to talk about the BMA Apprentice Program which will take applications for 2018 from later this month.

MORE than 260 people took the opportunity to speak with recruitment vendors at a career day hosted by BHP at the Blackwater International Coal Centre last week.

Job seekers travelled from as far as Bundaberg to meet with representatives from 12 labour hire firms and service contractors that were seeking to recruit up to 200 suitable candidates to work in crews at open cut and underground operations run by BHP Billiton Mitsubishi Alliance (BMA) and BHP Billiton Mitsui Coal (BMC) across the Bowen Basin.

The companies are seeking to recruit people with qualifications and experience operating all forms of mobile equipment including haul trucks, dozers, graders and shovels as well as plant and equipment maintainers.

"The careers day showed how the mining industry can come together to support local jobs in Queensland,” BMA General Manager Coal Projects Mark Swinnerton said.

"Bringing 12 employers together in a single room gave the attendees to this careers day a unique opportunity to access jobs in our region.”

The event was attended by a group of Year 12 students from Blackwater State High School who spoke to representatives from BHP about the intake process for the 2018 BMA Apprenticeship Program, which opens later this month.

State Member for Gregory, Lachlan Millar, and BMA Blackwater Mine General Manager Ben Hiatt both visited the event.