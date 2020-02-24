Bright minds unlocked in $5 million education plan

HEADSTART: BMA Asset president James Palmer with Moranbah State High School students at the launch of the Bowen Basin Bright Minds.

CLASSROOMS across the Bowen Basin will receive a $5 million boost to their STEM programs.

More than 6000 students, from Prep to Year 12, will benefit from the Bowen Basin Bright Minds project, which was launched today.

The project was co-designed by BHP Mitsubishi Alliance, Education Queensland and 18 schools across the mining region.

The five-year, $5 million project would boost science, technology, engineering and mathematics programs.

BEST AND BRIGHTEST: BMA Asset president James Palmer with Moranbah and Moranbah East State School students at the launch of the Bowen Basin Bright Minds.

BMA Asset president James Palmer said each school could direct the money to where it was needed most, including programming and equipment for students or professional development in technology for teachers.

For Moranbah State School principal Anthony Edwards the funding boost could change his students’ lives.

“This partnership allows us direct access to the funds, expertise and most importantly real life

learning experiences that will ensure that our kids have a life of choice, not a life of chance when they enter the ever-changing future workforce,” Mr Edwards said.

LOOKING AHEAD: BMA Asset president James Palmer, Natural Resources, Mines and Energy minister Anthony Lynham and Training and Skills Development Minister Shannon Fentiman with Moranbah students at the launch of the Bowen Basin Bright Minds.

Mr Palmer said BMA had worked with the community to develop the program.

“Our business, like the society in which we live, is changing rapidly,” he said.

“We want to make sure that local students have every chance.”

“For us this is much more than making a financial contribution,” Mr Palmer said.

“What we do today will determine how Bowen Basin communities are ready for the decades ahead.”

A meeting will be held in Dysart with participating schools in the coming weeks to begin

implementing the program.