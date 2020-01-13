Bringing Emerald gamers together

GAMING: Dean Single at the fifth 'Lan Out!' session last Saturday.

WHEN Dean Single arrived back in town, he needed a hobby to keep him occupied.

Having grown up in Emerald, he worked in Brisbane for five years. When he returned, he set up the Emerald ESports Facebook page and got to work buying the hardware for his project.

“I slowly started building four computers at home, and then just thought I’d go all out,” he said.

“It got to the point that I thought I’d just get ten of them.”

By October, Mr Single was hosting gaming sessions at the Emerald PCYC. He regularly has more than 20 people attend, and wants to make the parties a fortnightly staple in the town’s calendar.

“This is what I want to do,” Mr Single said. “This is where I want to be.

“There’s nothing like it. Having everyone show up and play games together is the best thing.”

The gaming setup.

In the room there are rows of white desktop computers. To the side there is a space for virtual reality games. Some players bring their own equipment, and pizza is often served after a few hours of play. The goal is to get people sharing and socialising.

“We want to get people out and talking to each other,” Mr Single said.

“People have to share and work together.

Attendee Gabriel Palmer said he enjoys the social environment.

“I enjoy coming because it gives me the opportunity to interact with new people,” he said.

“I get to experience a different computer setup and it’s better than staying at home.”

Eventually Mr Single wants the group to tackle a tournament.

“The PCYC has been really good to us,” he said.

“At the moment we’re trying to get people together for fun, and then we’ll see if we can get the competitive stuff going.

“If you’re doing something you like, that’s good enough for me.”

The ‘Lan Out!’ sessions at the PCYC cost $20. Keep up to date on the Emerald ESports & Gaming Organisation Facebook page.