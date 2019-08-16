Bringing their A game

BEST FOOT FORWARD: Macarthur Swain, Dane Charker and Lawson Swain are ready for this weekend's competition.

BEST FOOT FORWARD: Macarthur Swain, Dane Charker and Lawson Swain are ready for this weekend's competition. Taylor Battersby

AN ANNUAL tennis tourn- ament to be held in Emerald this weekend is expected to showcase a high standard of play with competitors arriving from inter-state as well as around the region.

Emerald and District Lawn Tennis Association president Jack Swain said the Central Highlands Emerald Open, to be held tomorrow and Sunday (August 17-18) was sanctioned by Tennis Queensland as an AMT Bronze Tournament event.

He said there would be an AMT (Australian Money Tournament) draw as well as an A-grade draw with about 40 players expected to take part in the AMT games and 10 in the A-grade.

Game draws, to be finalised by Tennis Queensland, will be sent to the club tonight (Friday) ready for an 8am start tomorrow at the Emerald tennis club on the corner of Opal Street.

Mr Swain said players from around Central Queensland, Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne had registered.

"We try our best to run the event every year. We expect the standard and quality of the tennis will be high,” he said.

He said it was free for spectators and supporters to come and watch games over the two days, with a barbecue provided for breakfast, lunch and dinner and the canteen open.

About 30 men would play in the singles draw and 14 in the double's draw of the AMT games, however no women were expected to play, Mr Swain said.

Ten players had registered for the A-grade matches.

While registrations are now closed, Mr Swain said the club had encouraged all local tennis personnel to play and participate in the local tournament and he expected the weather over the weekend to be ideal for players and followers.

"About half the participants are from our club. We've got about 50 juniors and 50 seniors, although in its heyday there was around 80 seniors and 80 juniors.”

He said tennis was an ideal sport for kids as "it's not rough, it's good fitness and it provides good hand-eye coordination”.

The club's Junior Development Series (JDS) is coming up on August 30 and 31 and will be a weekend event for its junior players who will be travelling from throughout the Central Queensland district.

Mr Swain said the club wanted to thank its major sponsors Emerald Cabin and Caravan Village, AB Power, Mine n More, PBE Rutherford, Murray and Associates, Can Do Pest Control, MHP (McDonnell Hume Partners) and Central Highlands Regional Council.