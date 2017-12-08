Bringing together ladies of Emerald

LADIES throughout Emerald came together last Friday night, December 1, to show support for each other, whilst raising money for a cause.

Held at the Irish Village, Scentsy consultant Cassie Watene and Sarah Clemow organised the event as a way to bring together stay-at- home mums in Emerald.

"I wanted to do a night and incorporate other stay- at-home mums with home businesses to be able to network,” Ms Watene said.

"Because we don't have a retail set-up, our business is based off who we meet. If we aren't making contacts and meeting people in the community, our businesses can't flourish.

"For a lot of people, this is their source of income, so this event was to help get their names out there.”

Thirteen local mums with home-based businesses set up stalls in the car park to help promote their businesses, with the ladies who attended free to browse and socialise at their leisure.

Sonya Smith, from Lomani Lane. JoJo's Photography & Design

Stall holders also donated an item from their range to the multiple raffles which were held throughout the night.

More than 100 women attended the gold, pink and sparkly fundraising event, which raised $4000 for the nominated charities, the Leukaemia Foundation and local charity Tickled Pink.

"After seeing the family of a little boy in my son's class go through a leukaemia diagnosis and their journey for treatment, it seemed like a good cause to get behind,” Ms Watene said.

"We wanted to do leukaemia because Sarah knew that little boy as well. Tickled Pink does a lot of fundraising and wanted to keep it local.

"The theme was gold, pink and sparkly and everyone dressed up - it was great.

"A lot of people went all-out with gold and pink and sparkly things and they bought raffles on the night.

Vanessa Bullough, Rebekah Dillon and Lauren Thomasson. JoJo's Photography & Design

" Ladies purchased from the market stalls and socialised with their friends.

"I wasn't expecting to raise $4000, I was really excited when we raised that much.

"The night was great. Everyone seemed to have fun.”

Ms Watene said the event was so successful, she hoped to make it an annual event.

"I would love to do the event again next year and I would hope it would be bigger and better,” she said.