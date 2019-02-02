Emergency situation declared at airport

WHAT WE KNOW

BREAKING: POLICE have shot a man at Brisbane International Airport after he produced a knife and threatened to use explosives.

The suspect walking into the airport carrying a metal box with exposed wiring and claimed to be carrying a bomb, sources have told The Courier-Mail.

Australian Federal Police and Queensland police swarmed the international terminal, declaring an emergency situation and halting train services.

The area was cordoned off to pedestrians and traffic.

Queensland police confirmed a man had been taken into custody.

Crowds of people who were forced to evacuate the airport. pic.twitter.com/YStwsGTZnW — Josh Bavas (@JoshBavas) February 2, 2019

"Police are currently conducting clearance searches of the international terminal," police said in a statement.

"No reported injuries to any members of the public or police.

"PSPA (Public Safety Preservation Act) emergency declaration remains in place."

Police had been in negotiations with the man.

BOMB THREAT AT BRISBANE AIRPORT, PASSENGERS EVACUATING - WATCH THE VIDEO NOW https://t.co/3Twb6wRr9S #BRISBANE — Aviation Cult (@aviation_cult) February 2, 2019

Nick Sherrard said it was a dramatic scene at the airport.

"Man took out a knife in departures just as we checked in," he wrote online.

Other witnesses said the saw an "old man" pull a knife from a bag near the food court and try to stab his former wife in what appeared to be a "domestic argument".

An incident at #brisbaneairport international has reportedly seen police and ambulances arrive. Eyewitnesses have reported people screaming in the departure lounge. https://t.co/byIWYYvASC — Siobhan Heanue (@siobhanheanue) February 2, 2019

The airport has been evacuated and locked down, with trains halted as police declare an emergency situation.

#BREAKING #UPDATE Video is now emerging of many people fleeing the airport as it is been evacuated ..

Members of the public are to stay away from the airport as specialist police enter the airport #Brisbaneairport #Brisbane pic.twitter.com/B8rwdGqxjA — Luna News (@Breakingservice) February 2, 2019

Australian Federal Police and Queensland police are attending.

Police have advised members of the public to avoid the international airport which has been contained by specialist police.

Police have made a declaration under the Public Safety and Preservation Act..

There is no further information at this time.

Our 10.30pm flight has been delayed because of the incident. We were already inside at food court. We heard it and could see a lot of people running and screaming in the departure area. #brisbaneairport — Sherryn Hollioake (@sherryn74) February 2, 2019

