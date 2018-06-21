Menu
Aerial shots of the drama unfolding on the tarmac at Brisbane Airport. Picture: 7 News Brisbane
News

Fumes force Tigerair flight turnaround

by Jacob Miley
21st Jun 2018 3:54 PM

A PLANE has landed in Brisbane airport after reports of fumes in the cabin.

The Tigerair Flight from Sydney bound for Cairns landed safely in Brisbane about 2.45pm, a Brisbane Airport spokeswoman said.

Three patients are being assessed for minor symptoms after reportedly being affected by fumes on a flight around 2.10pm, a Queensland Ambulance spokesman said.

 

Fire crews are on scene and are conducting atmospheric tests to determine the cause of the fumes.

A Tigerair spokeswoman said the flight TT680 landed safely in Brisbane.

"In accordance with standard operating procedures, the Captain made the decision to divert to Brisbane as a precautionary measure after an unusual odour was detected in the front section of the cabin," the spokeswoman said in a statement.

The flight was met by ambulances and fire crews on the tarmac. Picture: 7 News Brisbane
"The aircraft was met on arrival by emergency services as a precautionary measure and all passengers and crew are safely disembarking the aircraft at the gate.

"Engineers are currently investigating the potential cause. All customers will be re-accommodated on to alternative services as soon as possible.

"The safety and wellbeing of our customers and team members is always our highest priority."

More to come.

