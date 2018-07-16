Menu
Police are hunting for a man after a teen was attacked at Margate northeast of Brisbane on Monday morning.
Crime

Teen girl fights off attacker before school

by Talisa Eley
16th Jul 2018 7:08 PM

REDCLIFFE police are hunting for a man after a teenage girl was approached at a bus stop northeast of Brisbane on Monday morning.

Police said the 15-year-old had been waiting at a bus stop at the Barry Bolton Park in Victoria Avenue in Margate at 8.30am on the first day back at school when she noticed the unknown man sitting in a blue 4WD ute nearby.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the girl felt uncomfortable and crossed the park to get away, while the man got out of the vehicle and began walking behind her and pulled hard on her hair.

The girl's mother said her daughter "fought him off and ran for help", as he escaped, and was last seen driving into Ewan St.

Police are hunting for the ute, believed to be a dark blue Nissan Navara, with a windowed canopy, and a red bike on a bike rack.

Anyone with information or who may have seen the incident is being urged to call Policelink on 131 444.

